‘Listen to Your Heart’: Everything to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoff

The Bachelor is back. While production on season 16 of The Bachelorette was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ABC franchise’s latest spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, premieres on Monday, April 13.

“It’s a very different mansion. We’re not in the Bachelor mansion! We moved to a bigger place — a little different vibe,” Chris Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the first episode. “There are some great characters.”

Harrison notes that the cast includes musicians from “crazy walks of life,” noting Trevor Holmes even competed on American Idol.

“Some people have been grinding at this for forever,” he said. “One of the guys was just on American Idol, someone came out of their church choir, musical theater, you name it. They all want that relationship. And they know it’s tough to find being a musician.”

While the longtime host understands that Bachelor Nation may be skeptical to tune into another show, he assured Us that there will be plenty of drama.

“Just know that if you’re a Bachelor fan, it’s going to have that awesome familiarity. It’s going to feel right,” he teased. “But then there’s going to be this weird, eccentric twist to it that you’re not quite sure where it’s going. That’s why it’s so good and so new and so fresh. I think Bachelor Nation will absolutely just gobble this thing up.”

He added: “If we’ve learned anything over the years, it is about forming those relationships, the sincere love, then we’re going to lean into the music part of it.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on ABC Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for everything you need to know about the new series: