Lady Gaga has admitted she loves The Bachelor — and now, she’s inspired a spinoff. The idea for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart began during the superstar’s performance at the Academy Awards, host Chris Harrison shared with Us Weekly exclusively.

“My goal is to get Gaga on Listen to Your Heart. I mean, this is a match made in heaven. And really, she was the inspiration for this show. I mean, A Star Is Born, Gaga, Bradley Cooper that moment at the Oscars, when I thought they were just going to have sex on stage,” Harrison, 48, told Us. “Could we create that kind of chemistry? Could we do that with The Bachelor?”

The show includes 20 singles, all with musical backgrounds, looking to find love and also have a career in music. The fact that they’re all there for both relieved a bit of pressure, the host explained.

“All these musicians come from crazy walks of life. Some people have been grinding at this for forever. One of the guys that just on American Idol, someone came out of their church choir, musical theater, you name it. They all want that relationship,” he shared. “And they know it’s tough to find being a musician.”

Though he explains the show as A Star Is Born meets Bachelor in Paradise, Harrison told Us that it’s “much more Paradise, Bachelor [or] Bachelorette, less American Idol,” since it’s very focused on relationships.

“If we’ve learned anything over the years, it is about forming those relationships, the sincere love, then we’re going to lean into the music part of it. Look, if you’re skeptical — and I get that — just know that if you’re a bachelor fan, it’s going to have that awesome familiarity. It’s going to feel right.”

The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host also teased that there’s a good chance some of these musicians could show up on a future season of Paradise.

“I don’t see why not. I mean, that’s the good thing about The Bachelor. There are no rules. It’s not like we’d be breaking any regulations,” he said. “If somebody is single and we feel [they] would be great for the franchise, why not?”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on ABC Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta and Sarah Hearon