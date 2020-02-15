It’s not all roses and rosé on The Bachelor.

While the premise of the long-running ABC franchise is to find love, the contestants often end up involved in drama. According to Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti, Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor has the cattiest group of women.

“I feel like there’s a lot of mean girls in this season and it makes me feel really sad,” Ashley told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020.

While the podcaster told Us that appearing on Chris Soules’ season “wasn’t that traumatic,” she did find herself on a two-on-one date with Kelsey Poe during the season.

“I learned so much about myself and I grew so much character from it and a lot of strength. And I got to know myself better,” Ashley told Us, noting that she would likely let her future kids be on the show. “I would probably be OK with it. However, at the rate that the show is evolving and if it’s more toward this like, oh my God, I don’t want to say wrong reasons, but a little more of a catty environment, I wouldn’t want them in that catty environment.”

Peter, for his part, told Us that he just “wanted to see all the good in people.”

“Maybe I wish I could’ve put my foot down a little bit more during certain cases and seen the truth a little more clearly,” he explained at the time. “Again, I was trying my best. It’s tough dating that many women. It’s not easy at all.”

Scroll through to revisit the biggest feuds in Bachelor history: