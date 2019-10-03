



She knows what she did? Rachel Lindsay made it clear that her friendship with Raven Gates is over when asked about their falling out on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” the former Bachelorette told Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 2. “And I never will be.”

Rachel, 34, and Raven, 28, met while filming season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017. While the ladies didn’t win over Nick Viall — Rachel came in third and Raven was the runner-up — they quickly became close friends.

The Grey Suede boutique owner even called the former attorney her “person” when ABC announced she was the season 13 Bachelorette.

“My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!!” Raven gushed in 2017 via Instagram. “To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they’ve been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!”

Fans, however, pointed out that Raven was noticeably missing from Rachel’s bachelorette party and wedding to Bryan Abasolo this summer. Fellow season 21 alums Astrid Loch, Whitney Fransway, Alexis Waters and Kristina Schulman were in attendance at both celebrations.

Back in July 2018, Alexis hinted at a feud during an appearance on “The Morning Toast” podcast while discussing Rachel’s 33rd birthday party.

“There was somebody that was invited that wasn’t supposed to there. … Non-Bachelor world, he came, and she got pissed,” Alexis said. “We didn’t apologize. It was me, Astrid, Raven, Danielle [Lombard], Jasmine [Goode]. We all got in trouble.”

Two days later, Raven made her own appearance on the podcast.

“Big Rach was not mad at me,” the clothing designer said at the time. “Big Rach was not mad at Kristina. Big Rach was mad at everybody else. … Someone was invited to the party that wasn’t supposed to be there. … Everyone was drunk, it was just, like, one of those things. Miscommunication.”

While Raven still follows Rachel on Instagram, the “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” host no longer keeps up with the Bachelor in Paradise alum on social media.

