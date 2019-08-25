



It’s the final rose for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. The Bachelorette alums tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Mexico on Saturday, August 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lindsay, 34, and Abasolo, 39, met on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. The Miami native proposed to the Dallas attorney on the finale after Lindsay turned down runner-up Peter Kraus. The ABC star confirmed to Us Weekly in February 2019 that her wedding would not be televised for a Bachelor special.

“Originally, I thought it was going to be a televised wedding. I think I just thought it just came with the deal. ‘Oh, you two work? Televised wedding,’” Lindsay said, referring to the nuptials of Bachelor Nation couples like Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. “But it’s not that simple. So it’s not going to be televised and it will be filmed and maybe we’ll release it to the fans or do it with some outlet, but it won’t be, like, a special that you’ve seen in the past.”

Lindsay — who hired celebrity wedding planner Michael Russo for her big day — told Us in February 2019 that Abasolo has been a hands-off groom throughout the process and allowed her to make most of the decisions. “Occasionally [he’ll] say something, but it’s more of like, ‘What am I going to wear?’ He asks those types of questions and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” Lindsay admitted. “He’s very much so, like, ‘You’ve got this!’”

Though Lindsay first planned to get married in early 2019, the reality personality changed her mind due to the location she chose. “Honestly, I wanted [to get married in] the first half of the year, but it just depends on the venue,” Lindsay told Us in February 2019. “The venue we’re gonna go with … the better time is the end of the summer.”

As for the couple’s next steps, Lindsay told Us in January 2018 that she and Abasolo want to start a family “sooner than later.”

“We definitely want to be married first, but we both want kids,” she said.

