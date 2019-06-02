Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced their engagement on Sunday, June 2, with the bride-to-be sharing photos from the romantic proposal in Dallas.

“I’m keeping you forever and always,” the 27-year-old captioned a series of eight photos, quoting Shania Twain‘s “Forever and for Always.” “We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always.”

The photos from the sweet moment on Friday, May 31, show the couple on a rooftop sprinkled with white petals as Gottschalk, 29, gets down on one knee to pop the question.

Gates, who is wearing a black dress and heels, wipes a tear from her eye as he holds her hand. A second pic shows her crouching down with her hand to her face as Gottschalk holds up a white ring box.

The next photos show the groom-to-be placing the ring on Gates’ finger as the couple smile and she shows off her new bling as they dance. Gottschalk also posted photos on Instagram that showed him jumping for joy.

“Omgomgomg YES love this and love you two,” former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Gates’ post.

“Ahhhhhh!!! Congrats, girl! So so happy for you and Adam!” Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper wrote, while Amanda Stanton commented, “SO FREAKIN HAPPY!!! love you both so much.”

Bachelorette alum Joelle Fletcher also offered up her congratulations as did Wells Adams, Tia Booth, Bryan Abasolo, DeMario Jackson, Emily and Haley Ferguson and Becca Tilley, while new dad Arie Luyendyk Jr. commented that “Adam did good on that ring.”

Gates, who met her future husband on season 4 of The Bachelor spinoff in 2017, had hinted at engagement plans last July after moving from Arkansas to Dallas to be with him.

“I’m really obsessed with Adam. I’m just really happy to be with him,” she said during an appearance on “The Morning Toast.” “I really do feel, like, butterflies talking about him. He at first was, like, so obsessed with me, and now I’m so obsessed with him. I’m calling him from work, like, ‘When are you coming home? Are you home yet? Can you come home early?'”

An insider close to the pair also told Us Weekly that an engagement was on the cards. “It just seems like the next step because things are going so smoothly,” the source told Us last June, adding that “both of their families fully support their relationship.”

