Bachelor in Paradise success! Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates, who met on season 4 of The Bachelor spinoff, are still going strong – and getting serious, an insider close to the pair told Us Weekly.

“Adam and Raven are so happy and super exited to see what happens in Paradise this year. Things couldn’t be going better for them,” a source close to the pair told Us exclusively. “They were at a wedding in Arkansas together last weekend and they kept telling friends than an engagement is coming soon. It just seems like the next step because things are going so smoothly.”

The couple has overcome long-distance. She is based in Memphis, Tennessee and runs a clothing store there, while he is based in Dallas, Texas – and Gates is planning to relocate.

Additionally, Gottschalk’s family was hesitant about Gates at first. “They’ve really come to get to know her and now everyone gets along well, and both of their families fully support their relationship,” the source added. “People close to them wouldn’t be surprised if they get engaged sometime in the summer or around Paradise season 5!”

In November, Gates revealed that the couple had a strict rule about their relationship. “I told Adam we can’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other because I just think that’s too long of a time. Communication’s key,” she said on Dean Unglert’s podcast. “I tell him all the time, like, if we don’t see each other for two weeks, we’re breaking up!”

