It’s paradise! Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk spoke candidly about their relationship on Dean Unglert’s podcast Help! I Suck at Dating.

During the interview posted on Monday, November 6, the Bachelor in Paradise alums opened up about making their long-distance relationship work and moving in together.

Gates, who lives in Arkansas said: “I told Adam we can’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other because I just think that’s too long of a time. Communication’s key. I tell him all the time, like, if we don’t see each other for two weeks, we’re breaking up!”

“It’s an end goal,” the real estate agent, who currently resides in Texas, said of cohabitating. “That’s something we want to explore. I think it’s something … you want to build up to and get to and you want to settle down with somebody.”

When the podcast host asked them how they keep things exciting and if sexting is a part of their long-distance routine, the 26-year-old jokes: “I tease with Adam a lot to send me some nudies, but he never does.” Adding more seriously, “we don’t sext.”

Gottschalk chimed in: “That’s what Snapchat is for … there’s a tension that starts to evolve over this 14-day grace period. It’s something we’ve always played around with. Raven at first was very, very timid and shy. I don’t think we have as much of a problem as we used to in the beginning.”

As previously reported, the reality stars started dating on the ABC dating spinoff after meeting in Texas during the two-week production halt. Even though Gottschalk, a castoff from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, entertained a short-lived romance with Bachelor alum Sarah Vendal during filming, he ultimately found love with Gates, Nick Viall’s Bachelor runner-up.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September that the duo were still dating post-paradise.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!