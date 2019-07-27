A bachelorette party fit for, well, a Bachelorette! Rachel Lindsay and her former Bachelor costars headed to Costa Rica ahead of her wedding to fiancé Bryan Abasolo.

Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian, Alexis Waters and Whitney Fransway accompanied the reality star, 34, on the getaway. The women, with the exception of Julian (who was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season), buddied up while competing for Nick Viall’s affection during season 21.

The Bachelor Nation alums documented their “Camp Costa Rachel” activities via their Instagram Stories using “#Rachelorette.” Lindsay treated her friends to a twerking class, personalized cookies and a hangover kit. The group stayed at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica.

The lawyer and Abasolo, 39, got engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2017.

Lindsay revealed in January that the couple were planning a destination wedding for summer of this year. “Honestly, I wanted [to get married in] the first half of the year, but it just depends on the venue,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “The venue we’re gonna go with … the better time is the end of the summer.”

The TV personality had ideas about her attire too. “I gotta get the wedding dress!” she noted. “I wanna work with Randi Rahm, who did my dresses on the show. I have to get to New York to get a fitting. And that’s, like, immediate. I want my mom there, I want Bryan’s mom there — that’s the most immediate thing.”

Her Bachelor Nation besties likely will not be in the wedding party. “I joke like that because it’s kind of the trickle down effect. If you start inviting one, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, I have to invite her, I have to invite her. Oh my gosh, she’s gonna have a plus one,’” she told Us. “It just really adds up. There will be Bachelor people there, I just don’t know how many at the moment. But they will not be bridesmaids, despite the rumors that Alexis Waters is trying to spread. If I do have bridesmaids, it will be my sisters, my two sisters, and Bryan’s sister.”

