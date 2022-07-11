Blocking out the drama. Katie Thurston revealed that she blocked Nick Viall from her phone after learning that he had made some “odd” comments about her on his “Viall Files” podcast.

“Does Nick Viall not like you? Nick Viall is blocked from my phone. There’s some tea for you,” the former Bachelorette, 31, told fans during a TikTok Live Q&A session on Sunday, July 10. “I don’t know, Nick is just — I don’t know what to say about him, to be honest.” After joking that she sometimes “forget[s] he exists,” Thurston explained that her issues with the reality TV personality, 41, began when she learned that he has frequently mentioned her on his podcast.

“I get DMs sometimes that are like, ‘Oh, my God, Nick won’t stop talking s–t about you,'” the Washington native recalled. “I messaged him one time and I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, people are finding the things you’re saying [about me] kind of odd.’ And in short, he basically [turned it around on me]. He was like, ‘How great that you have fans that care about you! Don’t take it personally!'”

Thurston concluded by stating, “Whatever. You do you, Nick. I’ll see you at the top.”

While Viall has not yet commented on Thurston’s allegations, the former Bachelor has never shied away from sharing his unfiltered thoughts about other members of Bachelor Nation. In March 2020, he caused some drama when he claimed that Tayshia Adams would “have you in bed by 8:30” if she were named the franchise’s leading lady. “She was very mad at me for that, which I was like, ‘Is that that bad?’ Great humans are often not great TV,” Viall told Us Weekly exclusively six months later, adding that Adams, 31, later unfollowed him on social media. “I stand by that. … I’ve heard from Tayshia a handful of [other] times, which I was like, ‘How does that bother you?’ I don’t understand.”

Adams was rumored to be in the running to become the Bachelorette in 2020, before Clare Crawley was officially announced as the lead. However, the hair stylist, 41, left after two weeks of filming with now-ex Dale Moss and the California native subsequently took over as the Bachelorette for the remainder of season 16. “We are all sensitive people in Bachelor Nation. … I thought she was wonderful then. That was really just supporting Clare,” he told Us at the time.

Two weeks later, Viall ranked his four appearances on the franchise from most to least favorite — “Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor, Kaitlyn [Bristowe’s season] and Andi [Dorfman’s season]” — before claiming that his fellow contestants on Dorfman’s season “just kind of sucked.”

“I mean, a lot of the guys from Kaitlyn’s season are even good friends to this day,” he explained in September 2020. “While I wasn’t, like, super close with them while filming, they were definitely just a better group of guys.”

Viall continued at the time: “When it all went south on Kaitlyn’s days, it was kind of like, ‘OK, well, I’m hurt but I got over it.’ With Andi’s season, I was just a hot mess of not knowing what was going on and I had to watch the haircut [I had] the whole season that was in the sky. I just don’t know what I was doing.”

