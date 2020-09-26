Sounding off! Nick Viall had no problem dishing on Bachelor-related tea from his past seasons.

During a recent interview with Us, Viall, 39, ranked the seasons he has appeared on, starting with his favorite and ending with the season he enjoyed the least.

“Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor, Kaitlyn [Bristowe’s season] and Andi [Dorfman’s season],” Viall said without hesitation while promoting his Patreon channel.

The reality star then elaborated on how “it’s just different” with each of the seasons that he’s filmed. “I had, other than Shawn [Booth on Kaitlyn’s season], the guys,” he explained. “I mean, a lot of the guys from Kaitlyn’s season are even good friends to this day. While I wasn’t like super close with them while filming, they were definitely just a better group of guys.”

The “Viall Files” podcast host added that the guys who competed for Dorfman, 33, had “just kind of sucked” and he “didn’t vibe with any of them.” Viall said that he felt like “the odd man out” and that he was “delusional” throughout the process.

“When it all went south on Kaitlyn’s days, it was kind of like, OK, well, I hurt but I got over it,” he explained. “With Andi’s season, I was just a hot mess of not knowing what was going on and I had to watch the haircut [I had] the whole season that was in the sky. I just don’t know what I was doing.”

Viall rose to prominence in Bachelor Nation after appearing on Dorfman’s Bachelorette season in 2014. After ending season 10 as the runner-up, he fought for Bristowe’s heart the following year, but came in second place again. The Wisconsin native later joined Bachelor in Paradise’s third season but was eliminated after week 6. He then starred on his own Bachelor season in 2017, where he got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. The former couple announced the split in August 2017.

After his many years tied to the Bachelor Nation world, Viall admitted that the hardest moment for him to rewatch was his controversial After the Final Rose special conversation with Dorfman.

At the time, he questioned why she would “make love” to him if she wasn’t “in love” with him.

“If I can go back in time, I wouldn’t have done it. I say that but I don’t have total regret, because I still stand by the sex-positive aspect of it all. Not the fallout and the shaming that Andi received from it, I regret all that,” he told Us. “The making love comment wasn’t [great]. … I’d rather just use the F-word and call it a day.”

Viall joined Us’ “Here For the Right Reasons” podcast to talk all about his new Patreon channel, where he is reuniting with his Bachelor Nation exes to recap their experience on the show. The influencer explained how he conceptualized the idea after hearing his season would soon be available to stream on HBO Max.

“First I thought, well, maybe I’ll just recap it with friends or a comedian friend. It’d be fun. But I thought, well, I wonder if the women from [my season] would be interested in doing this. So I just decided to ask them all and they all said yes,” he shared. “I basically had everyone lined up, but I hadn’t asked Vanessa yet. Truthfully, we had a talk. Vanessa and I had talked about that. She kind of calls me out on the episode.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon