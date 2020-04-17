Once a Bachelor, always a Bachelor? Nick Viall made his franchise debut in 2014 on season 10 of The Bachelorette — and it turned out that it was his first of many appearances. After coming in second on Andi Dorfman‘s season, he returned for season 11 and joined Katilyn Bristowe‘s season.

He then tried to find love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise — and when those didn’t work, he became the Bachelor.

“A lot of people have this perception that doing it four times is a failure,” he told Glamour in 2017. “It’s not a competition, but I look at it like this: Look at Andi and Kaitlyn. I connected with two women that, in reality, I realize I wasn’t their type, but I was able to build very strong connections with both women. It didn’t work out and probably for the best, but there were also 24 men who went home before I did on both of those seasons. So, there were a lot of great things about those relationships. Ultimately they didn’t work out because I don’t think they were supposed to work out. I don’t think it was something that I did wrong. I don’t think if I would have done anything different that those relationships then would have worked out.”

From the start, the Wisconsin native had a bit of a villain vibe. After being blindsided by Dorfman on the finale, he revealed on the live After the Final Rose special that the two had slept together in the fantasy suite. During Bristowe’s season, he became even more known for his sex-positive attitude when the pair slept together earlier in the season during their date in Ireland.

However, he’s not ashamed of that.

“Kaitlyn showed a lot of courage by admitting 2 having sex on national TV knowing that she will be unfairly judged by some. Both men and women have an equal right to have sex without judgment,” he shared via Twitter in 2012. “Not sure why we still have double standards about sex when it comes to men and women. Dating can be tough to navigate especially in unique situations. The fact that Kaitlyn acknowledges that there are others involved in this situation that could be affected by her decision shows she respects the emotional connection men can have to sex.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all of Viall’s relationships through the years.