Not impressed? Nick Viall had no problem shading Bachelorette contender Tayshia Adams for not being a suitable option to lead the franchise.

The “Viall Files” host, 39, commented beneath “The Snatchelor” podcast’s Instagram post about Clare Crawley being announced as the season 16 Bachelorette on Monday, March 2. “Weird flex but ok #thebachelorette,” the fan show wrote, while Viall replied, “Toasters … this is great, I promise.”

Further down in the comments section, he responded to a fan’s statement that read, “Give me Tayshia or give me nothing.” Viall wrote in response, “Tayshia is a lovely human, she would also have you in bed by 8:30.”

Viall’s disses didn’t stop there, as he eventually made his way over to the comments section of an E! News Instagram post. When a fan wrote that it “should have been Tayshia” as Bachelorette, Viall simply replied, “Nah.” He then continued to throw his support behind Crawley, 38.

“Everyone on here [is] acting like they are good at dating,” he noted. “Clare will be fun to watch and is as deserving as anyone.”

Viall also congratulated Crawley on Twitter, pointing out in a separate tweet why she is the perfect woman for the job. “Picking @Clare_Crawley for the next #bachelorette is an excellent choice! 1) More believable with the times we are in,” he explained on Monday. “People are getting married later in life than ever before. 2) She as deserving as anyone 3) She doesn’t know how to be inauthentic or hold back 4) Bold/beauty.”

Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette on Good Morning America on Monday. During her appearance, she teased how her mature age could play in her favor on the upcoming season.

“I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel that would be more of an issue than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age,” she explained. “I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger. That, to me, is what’s important.”

Crawley was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, where she competed for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart. After two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, she returned to the Bachelor world in 2018 for Bachelor Winter Games, where fans witnessed her fall in love with and get engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard. The pair called it quits in April 2018.

Like Crawley, Adams, 29, was one of the names being thrown into the mix to lead season 16 of The Bachelorette. She first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, but she found love again on Bachelor in Paradise with John Paul Jones that summer. They split in October 2019.

Speaking to Vulture in May 2019, Adams opened up about what her season of The Bachelorette would have looked like if she were picked over Hannah Brown. “I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah,” she admitted at the time.

“She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much,” the California native continued. “I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bulls–t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”