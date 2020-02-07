Time to put the claws away? Ashley Iaconetti is not here for the drama between the women on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

“Someone that I was really rooting for was Tammy, I really liked Tammy. I thought she had a great personality until this week,” Ashley, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the live taping of her “I Don’t Get It” podcast on Thursday, February 6, at the W Los Angeles. “I loved her, I thought she spoke well. She was like, who she was. She just felt very much in her own skin, but then I saw her just get really mean and I feel like there’s a lot of mean girls in this season and it makes me feel really sad.”

Tammy Ly first argued with Kelsey Weier during the Monday, February 3, episode of the reality series after the house flipper accused the professional clothier of having a substance abuse problem. In the following episode, Tammy went after Mykenna Dorn, accusing her of being on the show for the wrong reasons. Tammy was eliminated during the Wednesday, February 5, episode.

Ashley, for her part, first appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor in 2015. She told Us at her live podcast, which was sponsored by Amaryllis Apparel and EYEBuyDirect, that she would only let her future children with husband Jared Haibon go on the show if it went back to basics.

“In my experience, it wasn’t that traumatic,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum told Us. “And I learned so much about myself and I grew so much character from it and a lot of strength. And I got to know myself better, so yeah, I would probably be OK with it. However, at the rate that the show is evolving and if it’s more toward this like, oh my God, I don’t want to say wrong reasons, but a little more of a catty environment, I wouldn’t want them in that catty environment.”

Ashley added: “But I totally would be fine with them being in the environment that I was in, because that was splendid.”

Peter, meanwhile, admitted that he should have tried harder to put an end to the drama during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“Maybe I wish I could’ve put my foot down a little bit more during certain cases and seen the truth a little more clearly,” he explained on Wednesday, February 5. “Again, I was trying my best. It’s tough dating that many women. It’s not easy at all.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus