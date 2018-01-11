Andi Dorfman may not have found everlasting love on The Bachelor, but she did find friends for life! The former Bachelorette spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about enjoying her time with fellow her Bachelor contestants more than her time with the season 18 lead, Juan Pablo.

“We had so much fun. I have two girls here that are my friends from my season of the Bachelor,” Dorfman, 30, told Us in studio earlier this week, referring to Kelly Travis and Christy Hansen. “We had more fun with each other than we did with the Bachelor, my season.”

The Single State of Mind author was a contestant on the ABC reality show in 2013. She famously walked away from Pablo after their fantasy suite date because she felt like he wasn’t trying to get to know her. Dorfman went on to star as The Bachelorette in season 10, and detailed her time on the show — including her relationship and subsequent break up with Josh Murray — in her first book, It’s Not Okay.

Travis, who fans will remember was known as “dog lover” during her time on the show, shared a photo with Dorfman and Hansen in December.

“Number one pregnancy lesson thus far is finding out who I actually like when wine isn’t involved 🤷‍♀ these two make the cut!” Travis captioned a selfie with the two girls at the time. As previously reported, she announced in November that she is pregnant with first child with her husband Hunter Hamm.

Dorfman is also close to fellow Bachelor alums Nikki Ferrell and Sharleen Joynt. She was a bridesmaid in Ferrell’s wedding to Tyler Vanloo in October 2016, and attended Joynt’s nuptials in September 2017. Former Bachelors — and two of Dorfman’s finalists — Chris Soules and Nick Viall also watched Joynt marry Andy Levine in a small ceremony in New York City last year.

Pablo, meanwhile, married Osmariel Villalobos in an intimate ceremony in Miami in August 2017.

