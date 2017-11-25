Former Bachelor contestant Kelly Travis has a lot to be thankful for: she and husband Hunter Hamm are expecting their first child!

Accompanied by a festive Thanksgiving pic of a sonogram surrounded by confetti and a party-popper, she wrote, “Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018” with the hashtags #thankful #hammintheoven.”

Hamm in the oven! So excited to announce baby Hamm is due June 2018. #thankful #hammintheoven A post shared by Kelly Travis Hamm (@kellytravisty) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Travis was a contestant on the 18th season of Bachelor in 2014, where she competed for the heart of Juan Pablo against her 15 fellow bachelorettes.

She was widely known as a major dog lover after she brought along her pooch, Molly, with her on the show. In a fan-favorite moment, Molly jumped out of the limo before Travis did on the season premiere episode, surprising viewers.

The 31-year-old, who was voted one of the 20 Most Eligible Atlantans by Modern Luxury magazine in 2013, had met Hamm prior to going on The Bachelor and told Modern Luxury that while filming the hit series, she found herself wishing she was with Hamm instead. After she was eliminated during a rose ceremony, Travis immediately called her future husband. “He was there when I got to the airport, and we have spent every day and night together since,” she told the outlet.

Travis later announced their engagement after Hamm proposed to her while the couple were vacationing in Jamaica. She celebrated the happy news with Bachelor costars Sharleen Joynt and Nikki Ferrell, and former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman. They tied the knot in May 2016 in Atlanta

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!