Finding love through music. The next chapter in the Bachelor franchise has arrived, and this time it’s about connecting through listening … to each other and to music.

Listen to Your Heart will follow 23 singles as they try to connect through music. The artists will perform hit songs — both individually and as couples — as they search to find a true connection.

After meeting at the mansion, the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will live together and explore their relationships. In true Bachelor style, they will have daily dates that revolve around music. Once a couple commits, the relationship will then be taken to the next level.

Couples will be tested through “musical challenges,” which includes live performances in front of some of the largest names in the industry. The season will also include Bachelor and Bachelorette alums — including Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher — who will make brief appearances during the season.

The pairs whose performances reveal their devotion to one another will continue on in the competition as others will be sent home.

“Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters in January describing the new series. “It’s an attempt to capture what we all know, that love and emotion and music are inexplicably intertwined.”

While the cast list below reveals 23 new faces, there may be some familiar ones popping up as well, host Chris Harrison teased to Us in January. “I think you may see some [familiar] people and then maybe some of these people end up in the franchise elsewhere,” the 48-year-old quipped. “Who knows?”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the new singles — and to find out what type of music they’re involved in.