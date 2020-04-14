Off to a dramatic start! The Monday, April 13, series premiere of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart introduced Bachelor fans to a whole new kind of search for TV love but did not skimp on the hallmarks of the franchise: tears, fights and hot-tub makeouts.

Chris Harrison greeted 20 contestants at a different mansion — complete with a stage, loose dress code and many mentions of A Star Is Born — on night one. Though, not everyone was familiar with the longtime host. Matt, for one, recognized him but called him Chris Hansen and Chris Hemsworth.

Jamie — a 21-year-old who had been cheated on in every previous relationship — instantly connected with Ryan. However, her chemistry with former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes threw her off when he arrived, making for a quickly formed love triangle.

Matt and Rudi also had a spark, but she hesitated to get close to him too fast. She declined to kiss him in the hot tub so as not to ruin a seemingly good thing. They were on different pages, even if she did not realize it at the time.

Meanwhile, Michael Todd tried to make a move on Savannah in the most awkward way possible. “I like your looks … a lot,” he told her. When she didn’t compliment him in return, he asked if she liked his appearance, to which she replied it was “great.” Savannah then dodged a kiss from him. Bri — who was previously engaged — later avoided going in the hot tub with him, ducking out and saying she had to go to the bathroom. “Do your thing,” he responded.

Later in the episode, date cards went to Ryan, who chose Jamie, and Matt, who went with wildcard option Mel. Back at the house, drama simmered between Matt and Rudi, though he was not yet aware of her shifting feelings toward him.

As the first week drew to a close, there was an unequal number in the house: eight women vs. 12 men. The ladies were tasked with choosing a partner, which meant four men had to pack their bags.

