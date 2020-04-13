Trevor Holmes may have captured Katy Perry’s heart on American Idol, but the aspiring musician is still looking for love.

The 29-year-old singer started his career on YouTube and Vine before competing on American Idol in 2018. While he made it several rounds in the competition, Holmes was sent home just before the Top 24. Now, the California resident is hoping to find a partner — in love and in music — on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

“Some people have been grinding at this for forever,” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively about the contestants on the spinoff. “[Trevor] was just on American Idol, someone came out of their church choir, musical theater, you name it. They all want that relationship. And they know it’s tough to find being a musician.”

Holmes teased his role on the show in a lengthy Instagram caption ahead of the Monday, April 13, premiere.

“I was going to caption this with a bunch of stuff about how tomorrow starts a new chapter of my life and all that stuff. And though that is true, I’m mostly just hoping that this show will let everyone tune in and forget about their stress and problems for a couple hours each week,” Holmes wrote alongside a photo of him and Harrison in the driveway of the mansion on night one. “This has been such a crazy scary time in life for everyone. When we filmed this show, we had no idea the turmoil the world would be in when it aired. Proud to be a part of something bigger than me that can hopefully give some temporary emotional relief.”

He went on to thank his nearly 200,000 followers on the social media platform.

“To all of my current followers before this show airs, some of you have been following my journey since 2009,” Holmes wrote. “I’m forever grateful for your support. I will love and appreciate you forever. Just wanted to say that now before the potential new followers come after air date. I’ll appreciate them too, just wanted to let you know you’ll hold a special place in my heart.”

