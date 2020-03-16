Season 15 of The Bachelorette may have had a happy ending after all. Eight months after Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality series wrapped, the Alabama native has been spotted with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

Brown, 25, had a rocky journey as the lead of the Bachelor spinoff. After giving her final rose to Jed Wyatt, she called off their engagement when she learned he wasn’t honest about his relationship with a woman named Haley Stevens, who he was seeing in Nashville. The former Miss Alabama subsequently asked out Cameron, who she sent home during the finale, out for a drink at the live After the Final Rose in July 2019.

While Us Weekly broke the news that the twosome got a drink together — and he was spotted leaving her Los Angeles apartment the next morning — their rekindled romance was cut short after Cameron was seen in New York City with Gigi Hadid. The general contractor, who is splitting his time between NYC and Jupiter, Florida, was single by October 2019.

“[Hannah and I are] friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future,” Cameron told Us in October 2019, noting that he wasn’t “worried about dating” at the time. “I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?”

Brown, for her part, made two appearances on her second runner-up Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in September 2019. When the show aired in January 2020, fans saw Brown and Weber get emotional, with the pilot even inviting the Dancing With the Stars champ to join the season. They ultimately went their separate ways again.

Us confirmed in March 2020 that Brown turned down the opportunity to be the Bachelorette again.

“ABC was after Hannah to be the Bachelorette again, asking her for months,” a source told Us on March 2. “They really wanted her to do it but, obviously, it didn’t ultimately work out.”

Days later, Brown and Cameron sparked reunion rumors. Scroll through for all the signs pointing to a reconciliation: