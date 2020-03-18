Dad approves! Hannah Brown’s father, Robert Brown, weighed in on his daughter’s relationship with Tyler Cameron as the Bachelorette alums continue to spend time together in Florida.

“These two do get along very well together,” Robert commented on an Instagram post about the twosome cozying up in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Hannah, 25, and Cameron, 27, sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month when the former pageant queen attended a celebration of life for the general contractor’s late mother, Andrea Cameron, on March 7. A week later, the duo fueled speculation when she returned to the Sunshine State.

The Dancing With the Stars champ sent Tyler packing during the final week of season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired in July 2019. While she was briefly engaged to Jed Wyatt, she reunited with the runner-up for an overnight date in Los Angeles that August. Their romance was short-lived, however, as Tyler moved to New York City and was spotted with Gigi Hadid. (Tyler and Hadid split in October 2019.)

More recently, the pair have been spotted by fans all over South Florida. An insider told Us Weekly that the twosome are both channeling their energy into working out after a difficult couple of weeks.

“Tyler does a lot of body weight training to keep him lean. He packs on muscle fast, so in his workouts he does a lot of push-ups, pull-ups, etc,” the source said. “Working out definitely keeps his spirits up as much as one could expect after the loss of his mother.”

The insider noted that Hannah, whose brother overdosed on March 1, has also been working out with Tyler’s go-to trainer, Phil Fit.

“She is pretty competitive in the gym,” the source said. “She did a workout with Phil in the sand and seemed to be in high spirits. She smiled a lot and enjoyed the workout.”