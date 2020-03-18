Inside Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s Florida Workouts With His Trainer

Staying fit. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are channeling their energy into fitness after a tumultuous couple of weeks.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Cameron’s go-to trainer, Phil Fit, trained the Bachelorette alum, 27, his friend and future Bachelorette season 16 contestant Matt James and Cameron’s brother, Ryan Cameron, on Tuesday, March 17.

“Tyler usually trains with Phil three to five days a week when he is in Florida,” the source explains. “Tyler does a lot of body weight training to keep him lean. He packs on muscle fast, so in his workouts he does a lot of push-ups, pull-ups, etc.”

The insider adds that Tyler “loves to be challenged” in the gym.

“No workout that he does with Phil is ever the same. His workout ethic in the gym is dedicated and focused,” the source says. “Working out definitely keeps his spirits up as much as one could expect after the loss of his mother.”

Us confirmed on February 29 that Tyler’s mother, Andrea Cameron, died of a brain aneurysm after two days in the hospital. After Brown attended a celebration of life for the Cameron family matriarch on March 7, she returned to Jupiter, Florida, to spend time with Tyler and his friends on Saturday, March 14. According to the source, the Dancing With the Stars champ is also training with Fit during her stint in Florida.

“She is pretty competitive in the gym,” the source notes. “She did a workout with Phil in the sand and seemed to be in high spirits. She smiled a lot and enjoyed the workout.”

Brown’s family has also been through a difficult time in recent weeks. The reality star’s brother, Patrick Brown, revealed he suffered an overdose earlier this month.

“As some people know, on March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone,” Patrick wrote on Tuesday via Instagram. “I am not posting this for pity or [whatnot] but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.”

Patrick then encouraged his followers to reach out to their loved ones.

“I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart,” he penned. “This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here! Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder every day and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.”

Hannah and Tyler, who met while filming season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, have yet to publicly comment on their current relationship status. The twosome, who split when Hannah sent Tyler packing during the final week of the season, briefly rekindled their romance in August 2019 after the finale aired.