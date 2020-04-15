Ready to mingle? Hannah Brown finally set the record straight about her relationship status after sparking speculation that she was rekindling her romance with Tyler Cameron.

Brown, 25, had been cozying up to her former Bachelorette flame, 27, in Jupiter, Florida, amid the coronavirus crisis in March, but recently returned to Alabama to spend time with her family. During an Instagram Live Q&A with fans on Tuesday, April 14, the reality TV personality cleared the air once and for all about her dating life.

“If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have like, ‘Oh, for sure by 25, I’m married.’ And possibly thinking about kids [or] trying to get pregnant right now probably,” the Bachelorette alum explained while doing her makeup. “A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner paused for a beat before adding: “Also, you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t, so.”

Brown and Cameron threw Bachelor Nation fans for a loop when they documented nearly every aspect of their flirtatious Florida reunion on social media. A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair was “very much aware of the attention that’s been on them” after their quarantine rendezvous and “think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

One of the friendly duo’s biggest fans, host Chris Harrison, admitted to Access Hollywood in March that he wasn’t totally clear on the nature of their relationship — but was willing to officiate their wedding if it came down to it.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on them, because Hannah’s been through the wringer and Tyler is a wonderful man,” Harrison, 48, explained at the time. “He’s a really good guy … I love them both and want them to find love, and if it turns out it’s the two of them, that’s amazing.”