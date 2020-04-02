From one reality TV rumored romance to another! Hannah Brown and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, reminisced about their experience on the show after she left quarantine with Tyler Cameron in Florida.

The former Bachelorette and the dance pro, both 25, reunited in an Instagram Live video on Thursday, April 2. The hangout began with the two practicing their paso doble routine from season 28. They then shifted into rehashing details of their time as partners.

The duo admitted that they engaged in “stupid, crazy fights” while filming the ABC competition series. “We would get in these little fights, but we would always make it better before we left,” Bersten confessed, with Brown adding that she often threatened to not dance with him when they would have tiffs.

“It was very passionate,” the former pageant queen explained, to which the choreographer replied: “We both wanted to be the best.” She noted that they are “still great friends,” despite their arguments, which often stemmed from him taking the process more seriously than she did.

Brown and Bersten also confirmed that he traveled to Alabama with her at one point so they could practice while she was in town for her friend’s wedding.

As for her favorite types of dances, the Alabama native preferred standard ballroom routines. “’Cause I was there to hold you up,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum quipped.

The pals vowed to do another video at a later date. “I’ve got, like, a crazy agenda,” Brown joked before signing off.

The Bachelor alum returned to Alabama earlier this week to quarantine with her family after spending time in Florida with Cameron, 27, and his friends. The model was spotted picking her up from the airport on March 14, sparking reconciliation rumors.

“Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Her and Marshall drove home late last night,” Matt James revealed via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 1. “They want to ride this thing out with their families.”

Brown and Cameron dated during season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. Meanwhile, despite speculation, she and Bersten maintained they were just friends while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

