Alan Bersten Is Done Dating His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners

Strictly business! Alan Bersten has been romantically linked to his Dancing With the Stars partners in the past — but that is staying in the past, the pro dancer told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview.

“I learned after a few seasons to not mix business with pleasure,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 25, revealed on Monday, January 27, while promoting the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise” fan event.

In fact, he and his season 28 partner, Hannah Brown “shut it all out” when people started wondering if their partnership was turning romantic.

“We knew people would talk and assume, especially because she was the Bachelorette, and I’m still single,” he told Us. “So we expected it, but we didn’t really let that get into our heads.”

Season 28 — which Bersten and Brown, also 25, won — was the second in which Bersten faced dating rumors with his partner. In 2018, he was romantically linked to model Alexis Ren after the two had quite the connection on the dance floor.

During one of the episodes, Ren, 23, opened up about having feelings for her partner and later, he reciprocated and the pair kissed onscreen. However, a few months after the show wrapped, the two went their separate ways.

“Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals,” Ren replied to an Instagram comment asking if the pair were still together in December 2018. “He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Ren, for her part, went on to date Noah Centineo. Bersten is still single. As for what he’s looking for, he’s not picky but “likes a confident woman.”

