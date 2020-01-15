Looks like true love! Noah Centineo finally made his relationship with girlfriend Alexis Ren Instagram official on Tuesday, January 14.

“My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous ❤️,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 23, captioned the post, referencing MMA fighter Conor McGregor. “Love you baby.”

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor, also 23, replied with a big red heart, writing, “I LOVE YOU and I see you soon.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2019 that the Sierra Burgess is a Loser actor and Sports Illustrated model were an item after an onlooker saw them acting “pretty lovey” and leaving a restaurant hand in hand. At the time, observant fans had already speculated that the two were more than friends because they frequently shared photos on social media with similar backdrops. One month later, the duo made their romance red carpet official at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood.

The new couple were firmly in the honeymoon phase when Ren gushed over the Perfect Date star at the 2019 Revolve Awards in November.

“I mean, he’s so special and I’m just really, really grateful I can be in his life and help support him in his own journey,” she told Us at the time. “He has a heart of gold. An absolute heart of gold.”

Ren previously dated her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, before Us broke the news in December 2018 that the season 27 fourth place finishers had called it quits.

“She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source revealed at the time. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

Three months later, however, the 25-year-old ballroom pro told Us that he hadn’t spoken to his ex “in a while.” Bersten was more recently linked to his season 28 DWTS partner, Hannah Brown, but the two both insisted that there was nothing to the romance rumors.