Sorry, internet — your boyfriend is getting flirty with someone else! Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren are an item, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

According to an eyewitness, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor, 23, and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, seemed smitten when he greeted her at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, in May. “He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim,” the onlooker tells Us. “He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging.”

The eyewitness adds that it was “very clear that they were together.”

Another onlooker saw the pair leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, September 25. “He was with a group of five people: two girls and two guys, plus him,” the eyewitness says. “As he walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me.”

A third source spotted Ren and Centineo shopping at Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26.

Fan speculation about the couple began after social media users noticed the two posting photos with similar backdrops. They have also taken pictures with fans while out and about together in Vancouver and at the beach. The duo have even been seen sharing clothes.

Ren previously dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten. Us broke the news in December 2018 that the season 27 fourth-place finishers split. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source revealed at the time. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

Prior to the confirmation, the model hinted that her relationship with the dance pro, 25, was over. “Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” she replied to an Instagram commenter who asked for an update. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Meanwhile, fans hoped that Centineo’s onscreen chemistry with his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor would translate into a real-life romance. However, the actress, 22, has been with boyfriend Anthony De La Torre since August 2015.

The Perfect Date star was previously linked to Angeline Appel and Kelli Berglund.

