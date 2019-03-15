Alexis Ren may have subtweeted ex-boyfriend Alan Bersten recently, but he’s not in contact with the 22-year-old, he exclusively told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14.

“Oh, that’s a good question!” Bersten, 24, said when asked if he was in touch with the model, his partner on Dancing With the Stars’ 27th season. “I haven’t spoken to her in a while. I’m not gonna lie. I’m gonna be honest.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us he and his DWTS colleagues are “getting ready” for season 28, and though he thinks the ABC reality competition will stay on TV “for a while,” he’s not interested in exchanging anything other than dance moves with his future partners on the show.

“No more showmances for me,” he said. “I’m done!”

A month into season 27, Ren admitted she was “developing feelings” for Bersten, and though a source told Us she wanted to “keep it professional” during the filming, the couple kissed on the show the following week. “I do have feelings for you,” Bersten told the Santa Monica native at the time. “And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Two days later, however, Ren tweeted that “good love hurts,” and Bersten told Us the following week that they were taking the romance “day by day.”

The couple ended up coming in fourth place in the season, and the dance pro called their time on the show “an incredible journey,” though he wished their onscreen romance was “a little more subtle.”

A couple weeks later, the Ren Active founder hinted on Instagram that she and Bersten had gone their separate ways. “Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” she wrote at the time. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

In December, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the couple’s split. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source told Us. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

In January, Ren posted a tweet many fans thought was directed toward Bersten. “If you’re reading this, I miss you,” she wrote. She later apologized to Twitter followers for being “so cryptic.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

