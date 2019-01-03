Could it be? Fans are convinced that Alexis Ren is publicly declaring her feelings for her Dancing With the Stars partner and former flame, Alan Bersten, once more.

The model, 22, posted an ambiguous tweet on Thursday, January 3, that read, “If you’re reading this, I miss you.”

If you’re reading this, I miss you — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

Fans were excited by the possibility that the sweet note could be for Bersten, 24, responding with photos of the two together from their time on the ABC show and memes proclaiming, “Oh, my God! OK, it’s happening!”

“Please go surprise Alan at their New York tour stop this month,” one commenter urged. “He misses you and you miss him!”

“I’m sorry so cryptic guys,” Ren wrote in a subsequent tweet with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

I’m so cryptic sorry guys 🙈 — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the duo pulled the plug on their brief romance last month, with Ren in Japan for work and Bersten embarking on the 2019 Dancing With the Stars Live! – A Night to Remember tour, which runs through March 9. Still, the source revealed that they were open to the possibility of a reconciliation.

“They are still talking and still consider each other friends,” the source told Us. “They are open to whatever the future might hold.”’

Ren hinted at the their split on Instagram with a comment to an inquiring fan on December 4. “Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” she responded when asked if the former pair were “done.” “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful that he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year and the professional dancer, who came in fourth place on season 27 of the reality competition, fell for one another on TV. They kissed for the first time during the show’s November 5 episode.

“I’m a very honest person and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m still learning in the entertainment industry how to hold yourself, how to speak and what to say but I felt like we were both ourselves during this journey and I don’t regret any of it,” Ren told Us and other reporters at the November 19 finale.

Added Bersten: “It was an incredible journey. Do I wish it was a little more subtle? Why not? But I don’t regret anything!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!