There’s going to be no shortage of competition — or eye candy — on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

The cast for the 27th season of the reality show was revealed during Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12. Whether you’re in it for the drama or the talent, there’s going to be a lot to look forward to.

Coming in hot off his time on Bachelor in Paradise is Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile.

The Chicago native was announced a cast member during the season finale of Paradise on Tuesday, September 11. Amabile, 31, first melted the hearts of America during his brief stint on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and will team up with pro Jenna Johnson.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, country radio host Bobby Bones, Paralympian Danelle Umstead, model Alexis Ren, retired NFL player DeMarcus Ware as well as actors John Schneider and Juan Pablo Di Pace will all be dancing their hearts out this season.

Retton, 50, is set to strut her stuff with Sasha Farber, while Bones, 38, will dance alongside Sharna Burgess. Umstead, 46, will be in good company with Artem Chigvintsev and pro Lindsay Arnold will lead the way for Ware, 36.

Schneider, 58, is set to dance with Emma Slater and Di Pace, 39, is paired with Cheryl Burke, who is making her return to the ballroom after a brief hiatus.

Internet star and model Tinashe, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon will also compete for the mirror ball trophy, as Us revealed earlier this month.

Tinsahe, 21, is partnered with new pro Brandon Armstrong. Lynch, 27, will twirl with Keo Motsepe and McKeon, 52, with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Disney Channel sensation Milo Manheim — who rose to fame for his role of Zed in the musical Zombies — will hit the ballroom as this season’s youngest cast member at 17. However, he’ll be in good company with teacher and partner Witney Carson.

Comedian Nikki Glasser, for her part, is sure to bring some laughs to the hit ABC series while she learns the ballroom ropes with Gleb Savchenko.

Tune into the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

