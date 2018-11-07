What does it mean? Alexis Ren shared a cryptic message about love on Twitter amid her booming romance with Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten.

“Funny how a blessing feels just like a curse,” the 21-year-old model tweeted on Wednesday, November 7. “Bad lovers but somehow good love hurts me worse.”

The tweet – which is the lyrics to Bishop Briggs’ song “Water” — comes just two days after the 24-year-old professional dancer planted a passionate kiss on Ren during a video package that aired prior to their performance during the country-themed episode of DWTS on Monday, November 5.

Bersten gushed over Ren in the clip, one week after the former Maxim cover girl revealed she was developing feelings for him.

“I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” the choreographer said. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else.”

Bersten added, “I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you,” before the video ended with the pair gazing into each other’s eyes and embracing in a kiss.

An eyewitness opened up to Us Weekly following Monday’s show, noting that the two have been spotted showing affection toward each other off-camera as well.

“Alexis and Alan practiced together backstage and they were very lovey-dovey,” the insider said. “He had his hand around her in a very flirtatious way, and they were constantly touching each other. They were very smiley and giggly.”

As for fellow dancing pro Cheryl Burke, she expressed her support for the pair to Us and other reporters.

“We have two hot, single people together,” Burke, 34, said. “I mean, the show should be a dating show!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

