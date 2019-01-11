Lana Condor 'Felt Something' for 'To All the Boys' Costar Noah Centineo

Holy Peter Kavinsky! Fans knew they felt a spark between Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and the Netflix hit’s leading lady is no longer denying the chemistry.

“We had just come back from a hot yoga class and we went to his apartment and we ordered pizza, and it was kinda like, ‘Oh, hot yoga, pizza. What’s happening?’” Condor, 21, teased during her Thursday, January 10, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was right before we shot the movie. … Just getting to know each other.”

The Deadly Class star admitted there were love-connection vibes in the air. “And I felt something,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not gonna happen between us.’”

Condor went on to explain why she shut down what could have been another epic Hollywood romance. “Because I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals. And so I was like, ‘It’s just not gonna happen.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not gonna happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great,’” she noted. “So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys the movie. We kind of, like, made a contract and set boundaries. I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel. So I have to work with him again, so imagine!”

Though she’s taken (her boyfriend is actor Anthony De La Torre), the actress admitted that she and Centineo, 22, “still have the spark.” Therefore, Fallon, 44, suggested the costars “really fall in love” after filming for the movie series is complete.

Condor opened up to Us Weekly on Saturday, January 5, about how she met De La Torre, 25. “His pickup line was just, ‘Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend,’” she recalled. “So you go and you do that.”

Meanwhile, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress and Centineo will soon reunite for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, which was confirmed in December.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!