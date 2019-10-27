It’s officially official! Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren made their red carpet debut as a couple at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 26.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star, 23, and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, shared a hug on the carpet as they posed for photos.

The twosome’s public outing comes just a few months after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor and the Sports Illustrated model were an item.

An onlooker told Us that Centineo and Ren were spotted leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood in September. “He was with a group of five people: two girls and two guys, plus him,” the eyewitness dished. “As he walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me.”

Another eyewitness saw the pair shopping together at Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles that same month, and a third source revealed to Us that the two were packing on the PDA at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, in May.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight. He was waiting for her at baggage claim,” the onlooker said. “He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging.” The insider added that it was “very clear that they were together.”

Fans began speculating that Centineo and Ren might be a couple earlier this year after the two began sharing social media snaps with similar backgrounds.

Ren previously dated her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten. Us broke the news in December 2018 that the pair had split. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” an insider said at the time. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

Centineo, meanwhile, was previously linked to Angeline Appel and Kelli Berglund.