Good sports! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have a good attitude about all the attention they’ve received for their recent Florida reunions.

The former couple sparked speculation that they could be rekindling their Bachelorette romance when Brown, 25, was seen supporting Cameron, 27, at a celebration of life service for his late mother, Andrea, in February. Soon after, the Alabama native joined her ex in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, for a fun-filled vacation that has Bachelor Nation fans convinced the pair is back together.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

While in Florida, the former reality TV personalities and their friends have been sharing their moves on TikTok as part of their self-proclaimed “quarantine crew.” Their silly videos and flirty interactions in the comments of their social media posts might indicate a budding romance, but a separate source told Us on Wednesday, March 18, that the old flames are keeping things platonic.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that … It’s been a hectic year for them both and they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion’s father, Robert Brown, also reassured fans that there was nothing romantic going on between his daughter and the former model. Shortly after commenting that the pair “get along very well” on a cozy photo from their Florida reunion, Robert cleared the air to Life & Style magazine.

“They’re just like two kids,” he told the publication on Wednesday. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Despite Robert’s insistence that Hannah and Tyler are strictly in the friend zone, an insider told Us that they wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the pair taking it one step further at some point.

“Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source said. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman