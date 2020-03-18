Dancing through life! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron made a TikTok video with their “quarantine crew” amid rumors that the Bachelorette alums are dating again.

The clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, March 17, begins with the model, 27, his brother Ryan Cameron, best friend and upcoming Bachelorette contestant Matt James and another pal dancing shirtless by the pool to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage.” After they hop out of the frame, the Alabama native, 25, and three of her girlfriends take over and perform a choreographed routine that involves them shimmying for the camera.

In another video on the former pageant queen’s TikTok account, Tyler pokes fun at her in the pool, saying, “She still can’t figure out waterproof mascara.”

Brown and Tyler have been spending plenty of time together in his native Jupiter, Florida, since the untimely death of his mother, Andrea Cameron, on March 4. As a result, fans have been speculating that the former couple are giving their romance another try while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic — something that Bachelor Peter Weber’s winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, hopes to see happen.

“YES!” the Tennessee native, 23, wrote with two heart-eyes emojis in the comments section of E! News’ Instagram post on Tuesday about Brown and Tyler “social distancing” together.

Sluss’ comment may have come as a surprise to some fans as she recently admitted that she has a crush of her own on Tyler, who finished as the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. When asked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 12 who she would be interested in dating from Bachelor Nation, the model responded, “I think this is the easiest question. Tyler Cameron!”

However, Tyler has seemingly set his sights on Brown once again. They reunited on March 7 at a celebration of life for his late mom, and he was spotted picking her up from an airport in Palm Beach, Florida, a week later. More recently, the pair were photographed playing beach volleyball with Tyler’s brother Ryan on Monday, March 16.

“They showed no signs of PDA and appeared to be just hanging out as friends,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.