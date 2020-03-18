Taking aim. Nick Viall seemingly called out Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown for posting TikTok videos with their friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Bachelor, 39, shared his tips for avoiding the illness during an Instagram Live video with Claudia Oshry on Wednesday, March 18. “Stay the f–k home,” he suggested. “Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in a pool.”

When the “Morning Toast” podcast cohost, 25, asked if he was referring to anyone specific, Viall replied: “Just pointing it out.”

Cameron, 27, and Brown, 25, made headlines on Tuesday, March 17, when they shared a video dancing around a pool with their “quarantine crew.” The Dancing With the Stars alum has been spending time with the model and his friends in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, amid the outbreak.

The reality stars dated during season 15 of The Bachelorette. Their romance ended when she got engaged to Jed Wyatt, though their relationship was short-lived. Brown and Cameron sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month when he was spotted picking her up from the airport in Florida.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

While the insider noted that “it’s been a hectic year” for the exes and they “finally found some time in their schedules to connect,” their platonic relationship could turn more serious in the future. “Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source added. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

Viall, for his part, addressed his love life on Instagram Live. “I met Kelley [Flanagan]. Wonderful lady,” he acknowledged, though he pointed out that the two did not get close enough to spread any germs.

As for his previous rumored romance with Rachel Bilson, who is now dating Bill Hader, the “Viall Files” podcast host joked that “she traded up” and even gave the 41-year-old Saturday Night Live alum’s show a shout-out: “I’m a big Barry fan.”

