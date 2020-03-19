Face off! Tyler Cameron and Clay Harbor exchanged fiery comments about each other’s workout routines — and Bachelor Nation fans can’t handle the shade.

The Florida native, 27, issued a call to action to his followers on Wednesday, March 18, inviting them to join him for a sweat session with his go-to trainer, Phil Fit.

“Tomorrow at 2pm ET we are taking our workouts to the backyard on Instagram Live and @philfit is going lead us through 30 minutes of movements that we can all do together!” Cameron captioned a post-workout photo, attempting to bring some positivity to social media amid the current COVID-19 scare. “We want you all to join us in your living rooms, in your backyard, no matter where you are in quarantine, come get Phil Fit with us together 💪🏽.”

Harbor, 32, couldn’t help but throw a jab at the model’s fitness proposition. “I typically do 4 hour workouts but I’m in,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum replied.

Cameron didn’t take the comment sitting down, teasing in return, “That’s why you’re still single apparently.” The spar continued, with the former Philadelphia Eagles player asking Cameron, “What’s your excuse then?”

Though Harbor took aim at his fellow reality dating show alum over his relationship status, Cameron has been sparking speculation that he’s giving his romance with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown another chance. The Alabama native, 25, joined her ex at a memorial for his late mother, Andrea, who passed away on February 29. Less than a week later, the pair were spotted leaving Palm Beach International Airport together, heading to Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

The former flames have been spending plenty of time together over the last few weeks, but a source close to Cameron revealed to Us Weekly that they’re strictly platonic right now.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said on Wednesday. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

While Cameron and the Dancing With the Stars champ are keeping things in the friendship zone right now, the source didn’t rule out the possibility of their relationship taking a turn soon.

“Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source added. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”