Tyler Cameron Is Going Through a ‘Difficult Time’ After His Mom’s Death

Taking time to heal. Tyler Cameron is working through his grief with his loved ones by his side following the death of his mother, Andrea Cameron.

“It is a difficult time right now for Tyler, but he is surrounding himself with friends, and those he is close with in the community are there to support him and his family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Us broke the news that Andrea died on February 29, two days after being taken to the hospital. The real estate agent’s cause of death was revealed as a brain aneurysm on March 4. She was 55.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” a source told Us on March 1. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

One day later, Tyler paid tribute to his mother via Instagram with a photo of himself and his two brothers, Austin and Ryan, holding their mother’s hand in the hospital before her death.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” Tyler wrote on March 2. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.❤️”

The former contractor shared his family’s final moments with Andrea on March 13 and revealed that his mother was an organ donor so that she could “give her final gift here on this earth, more life.”

In the wake of his family’s tragedy, Tyler has been leaning on his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown for support. The former Bachelorette, 25, reunited with Tyler in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on March 7 to attend a celebration of life for his mother.

“Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else,” an eyewitness told Us on March 10. “They weren’t showing any PDA.”

The former couple sparked speculation that they had rekindled their romance after Tyler was spotted picking Brown up from the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 15. One day later, the duo were photographed playing beach volleyball with Tyler’s brother Ryan.

The pair continued their adventures by dancing in a TikTok video together on Tuesday, March 17, with their “quarantine crew,” which included Ryan and Tyler’s best friend and upcoming Bachelorette contestant, Matt James.