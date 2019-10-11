



Subtle shade. While some couples find lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise, that’s not the case for everyone, a point Clay Harbor called out on Instagram on Thursday, October 10.

John Paul Jones, who found love with Tayshia Adams during season 6 of the reality show, posted a thoughtful quote on Instagram on Thursday. “Some things just take time,” JPJ, 24, wrote. Harbor, 32, responded with a quote of his own: “I learned engagements aren’t supposed to.”

The former NFL player decided not to get engaged to Nicole Lopez-Alvar on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, telling her that he needed more time and wanted to continue dating. However, Lopez-Alvar, 26, was not OK with that and left the beach, broken-hearted. After seeing Harbor’s comment, she also replied on Instagram.

“Not everything can take as long as your gym sessions,” the Miami native wrote under Harbor’s comment.

While the pair separated on Bachelor in Paradise, it wasn’t just because of Harbor’s choice to not propose. His ex Angela Amezcua, who he dated before Paradise, arrived at the beach and mixed things up in their relationship, something Lopez-Alvar spoke about on social media after the reunion special aired and her segment with Harbor was cut.

“When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it,” she wrote on Instagram in September. “I know it’s scary, but sometimes, the bravest thing we can ever do is love ourselves first. If that means to run, then run.”

She also added some advice. “Ladies, we don’t have to put up with anything less than wonderful. We are worthy of someone’s complete and all-encompassing respect, time, love, honesty, and energy,” the social media coordinator continued.

Harbor also explained the situation from his side in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

“I basically explained why I didn’t think we were far enough along to get engaged and that I really did want to continue to date and wished her luck with her new relationship,” he tweeted about what was cut, before seemingly replying to his ex’s post. “Comparing relationships is not apples to apples. The truth is I was starting to fall in love but I did not want to lie and say I was all the way there until I was. I wanted to leave the beach with Nicole and see what real everyday life had in store for us. I wanted to meet family and friends and grow and if we were ready to get engaged we would. I’ve always told myself I am asking one person one time to marry me. I just didn’t think we made it far enough YET. I completely expected her to leave with me but she wanted something else. I won’t sacrifice who I am for anyone and especially not a TV show. I completely stand behind my decisions that last night on the beach and like I said before, I’m happy Nicole has moved on. She deserves happiness.”

