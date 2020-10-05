Bachelor Nation has been trying to figure out Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’s post-Bachelorette status for more than a year, but according to the season 15 runner-up, even the twosome haven’t even been able to define their relationship.

“We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” the 27-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Optimum Nutrition’s Better Than Before programming. “We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

Brown, 26, ended her relationship with Cameron during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette before she accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt. After her engagement to Wyatt ended before the season even finished airing, the pageant queen asked Cameron out at the live After the Final Rose taping in July 2019. He was subsequently spotted leaving her Los Angeles apartment after an overnight date. After several months apart, the Jupiter, Florida, native reconnected with Brown as she quarantined with him and his friends in March.

“We were just trying to be friends that we couldn’t even figure that out then,” he told Us about Brown living at his Florida home earlier this year.

More recently, the pair were spotted having lunch with his friend Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham in Los Angeles last month.

“[Bachelor Nation] shows so much support to me and Hannah,” he told Us after acknowledging the photo that circulated on social media of their get-together. “So I can’t thank them enough for that, but yeah, we were just hanging out actually, you know, at a little restaurant.”

Looking back, Cameron told Us that he only had one regret about his time pursuing Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette.

“The only regret I had was not speaking to her night one, you know, that’s my biggest regret ‘cause it put me behind the eight ball,” he said. “My relationship started slower, you know, than everyone else’s. And so I think that could have definitely helped speed things up and get things rolling.”

For now, Cameron is focused on the future, including teaming up with Optimum Nutrition to host Bedtime Stories for Better Sleep with Dr. Brian Cole on Thursday, October 8, on the company’s Instagram.

“I think this project they’re doing is super awesome. They reached out to their audience and asked, ‘What are you all struggling with?’ And there was a list of things, you know, their diet, not staying consistent with their workouts, sleep, stress,” he told Us. “I’m talking about sleep, which I love to sleep, but sometimes I struggle with sleep. So it is something I’m really excited to be a part of.”

