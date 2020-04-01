The jacket is back! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was filmed wearing the Internet-famous salmon blazer that contestants such as Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Dylan Barbour recycled on season 15 of the popular ABC dating show.

That eye-catching Zara jacket was owned by runner-up Cameron, who Brown spent the past few weeks with in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. The visit fell two weeks after the tragic passing of Cameron’s mother, Andrea Cameron.

But the pair didn’t celebrate their reunion alone. They were joined by Cameron’s friend group, which they nicknamed the “Quarantine Crew,” since they were forced to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The entire gang included his brother Ryan, Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham and Mollie Foertmeyer.

Laham (a.k.a. Brown Bear Visuals on Instagram) kept his followers (and well, the world) entertained by posting TikToks of the group’s activities. On Sunday, March 22, he shared a post that featured Brown wearing that buzzed-about salmon blazer, set to YNW Melly’s hit song, “223’s.”

“Is that the salmon jacket?” asked Laham, as Brown modeled the number over a black cropped top and matching pants. “This is the salmon jacket,” the former pageant queen confirmed.

In an interview with the Bachelor Party podcast in August, Cameron cleared up the confusion once and for all about the jackets. You see, the people of the Internet got super confused when both Cameron and Jed wore a salmon jacket to one of Brown’s rose ceremonies on The Bachelorette.

Cameron revealed that Barbour also owned a salmon-colored jacket and the similar styles were traded amongst the cast-members.

Brown said goodbye to the blazer and the Quarantine Crew to return to Alabama this week.

As excited as fans were about Cameron and Brown hanging out, a source told Us last month that they’re not officially dating, but “have a lot of love for each other.”

“It’s been a hectic year for them both,” the source added. “And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

