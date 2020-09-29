Back together or keeping it platonic? Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron caught the attention of Bachelor Nation fans with their recent get-together in L.A.

On Monday, September 28, the pair dined with Cameron’s pal Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham. A photo from the catchup was shared by multiple Bachelor fan accounts, causing many to wonder why they were out together and what is going on between the exes, who were last spotted together when the former Bachelorette quarantined with Cameron and his crew in Florida in March.

“Hannah lives in California full-time now. Tyler has been traveling a lot and working on his YouTube channel and other projects,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He was in New Mexico first and now he’s in L.A. So, he met up with Hannah while in town.”

The insider adds, “They’re really good friends and are always in touch. So it just seemed like the natural thing to do. They hadn’t seen each other face-to-face in a while, so it was nice to catch up and kick back.”

Brown, 26, isn’t the only Bachelor Nation pal Cameron, 27, plans to see during his L.A. visit, but the source said that “the attention always shifts to Hannah specifically because of their past.”

Brown and Cameron connected on The Bachelorette’s 15th season last year. The Barkitecture host ended the competition as her runner-up, and she picked Jed Wyatt during the final rose ceremony.

Brown broke off her engagement to Wyatt, 26, in the season 15 finale after learning he had a girlfriend back home he left to appear on the show. During the After the Final Rose special, the former beauty queen asked Cameron out on a date. Though the pair caught up in L.A. after the series wrapped, he went on to briefly date Gigi Hadid. (The supermodel has since reconnected with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik and they announced the birth of their child on September 23.)

Brown and Cameron’s recent L.A. hangout comes six months after the pair quarantined together for weeks in Florida. At the time, they were joined by Bachelor Matt James and other pals, dubbing themselves the “Quarantine Crew” on TikTok and Instagram.

In May, Cameron raved about his “great friendship” with Brown following their complicated history. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy,” he told Us, adding that “it was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again.”

Cameron later told Us in August that he’s had discussions with Brown about what might have been. “[It’s] definitely something I think about,” he said at the time. “And we’ve talked about [it] before. There’s all these what-ifs, but you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”

Meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars champ said in an Instagram Live earlier this year that she “definitely” wanted to “be in a relationship” again. However, Brown admitted that she “needed a little break and I definitely took that.”