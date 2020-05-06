Moving on! Hannah Brown is ready to begin dating again. During an hour-long Instagram Live, the former Bachelorette, 25, answered fan questions and revealed that she’s ready to find love.

“You know, I definitely want to be in a relationship. I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life,” the former pageant queen says in the video. “I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that. I’m gonna be single until it’s right. I don’t date around, really. You have to date people, but I date, like, seriously.”

She also assured fans that she is single and although quarantine’s “not the best time to try to date,” she’s ready to meet some new people.

“I am in a place where I’m ready to do that — to test the waters a little bit,” the Bachelor alum notes. “How has dating? I want to know how some single people have been dating during quarantine. Has anyone done Zoom dating? Has that been a thing for you guys?”

Brown also noted that while she’s friends with many members of Bachelor Nation — Tyler Cameron included — she’s not looking there for a date. “I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor,” she laughs. “Y’all are driving me crazy!”

Her reveal comes months she and Cameron, 27, who came in second place on her season of The Bachelorette, reunited in Florida. She spent three weeks in quarantine with him and his friends, but both claim there’s nothing romantic there.

“We’re friends. It’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again,” he said last month in a video captured by @BachelorTeaSpil’s Instagram. “We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now. … But yeah, that’s my homie. She’s my friend. But it’s good to be back on good terms. She’s a great person and I’m grateful to be able to call her a friend.”

At the end of Brown’s Bachelorette season, she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, the two split after filming ended when she found out he had a relationship at home.