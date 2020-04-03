Tyler Cameron is spilling the tea. The former Bachelorette contestant spoke about his relationships with Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid while crashing a Zoom with fans.

“The tea is we are friends, she’s a good friend,” Cameron, 27, says in a TikTok shared by @bflyprincess3 on Thursday, April 2.

After someone in the Zoom chat asked about Hadid, 24, he called the supermodel a “good girl” and said she wanted someone with “real talent.”

Cameron added that Hadid is “dating her old man now,” seemingly referring to Zayn Malik. (Us Weekly confirmed in January that Hadid and Malik were rebuilding their relationship after dating on and off since 2015.)

The general contractor first dated Brown, 25, during season 15 of The Bachelorette. While she sent him packing during the finale, they briefly reunited in August 2019 after Brown called off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt. Days after Cameron was spotted leaving the former pageant queen’s apartment in Los Angeles, he moved to New York City and started seeing Hadid.

Cameron and Hadid were linked for two months, with the reality TV personality even attending her grandmother’s funeral in Holland in September 2019. By that October, however, Us confirmed they were done.

After a fling with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Cameron found himself linked to Brown again when she traveled to Florida for a celebration of life for his late mother on March 7. A week later, the former Miss Alabama returned to Jupiter, Florida, for an extended stay.

“They have a lot of love for each other,” an insider told Us on March 18. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

The source added that it’s been “hectic year” for both Brown and Cameron. “They finally found some time in their schedules to connect,” the insider explained.

Us confirmed on Thursday, April 2, that Brown left Florida for Alabama after nearly three weeks at Cameron’s home. She is still in touch with Cameron and friends, including his brother Ryan Cameron, via social media.