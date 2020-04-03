The Quarantine Crew lives on. Hannah Brown may no longer be in Florida, but she is still very much part of Tyler Cameron and friends’ online squad.

Cameron’s brother, Ryan Cameron, posted a TikTok duet with the former Bachelorette, 25, after she left Florida for Alabama.

“#Duet with hannahkbrown even though we’re not together still getting groovy,” Ryan captioned the video of the pair dancing to Social House’s “Magic in the Hamptons,” which has more than 600,000 views on the popular social media platform. He added the hashtags, “#fyp #foryou #thequarantinecrew #xyzbca #distancedance #smallgestures.”

Brown spent nearly three weeks in Tyler’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, living with the general contractor and his friends, including Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham and Mollie Foertmeyer. James confirmed on Wednesday, April 1, that the former pageant queen left the Sunshine State.

“Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her and Marshall drove home late last night, they want to ride this thing out with their families,” he said via Instagram Stories, seemingly referring to Brown’s pal Marshall Eads.

While an insider told Us Weekly last month that Brown and Cameron are just friends, some fans are convinced that they rekindled their romance, which first started on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

“Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently,” the source said. “They have a lot of love for each other. It’s been a hectic year for them both and they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

The source added that they wouldn’t be surprised if the pair’s relationship did turn romantic again in the future.

“Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source noted. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”