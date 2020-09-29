Back in La-La Land! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were spotted together in Los Angeles six months after quarantining at his Florida home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Bachelor Nation fan pages on Instagram shared a photo of the former Bachelorette, 26, and her runner-up, 27, grabbing a bite to eat with his friend Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham on Monday, September 28. The photographer, 27, later uploaded a selfie with Brown to his Instagram Story alongside the caption, “LA Skater girl vibes @hannahbrown.”

Some social media users speculated that the reality stars may have been in town to shoot a segment for Cameron’s best friend Matt James’ upcoming season of The Bachelor, which fans were quick to shut down by pointing out that the real estate broker, 28, has already begun filming in Pennsylvania.

Brown and Cameron have stayed friends since starring on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. In mid-March, they sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance after the former beauty queen arrived in Jupiter, Florida, to spend the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with the model’s Quarantine Crew. She stayed there for two weeks and passed the time by filming TikTok videos with Cameron and working out with him in his backyard. In the beginning of April, Brown returned home to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A source close to the general contractor exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple were just “great friends,” while a second insider added, “Tyler and Hannah are very much aware of the attention that’s been on them recently. They think it’s funny that people are so invested.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner confirmed later in April that she was single. Cameron, meanwhile, exclusively told Us in August that he is “lucky to have [Brown] as a friend in my life,” adding, “There’s all these what-ifs, but you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”