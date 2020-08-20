What could have been? Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are the definition of friendly exes, but the pair can’t quite forget that they almost walked down the aisle together.

The Barkitecture host, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 18, that he’s wondered what it would have been like to plan a wedding with Brown, 25, if she had picked him on The Bachelorette.

“[It’s] definitely something I think about,” he said while promoting his partnership with Verizon for its new 5G Mix & Match Unlimited plans. “And we’ve talked about [it] before. There’s all these what-ifs, but you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”

Cameron added, “She’s an incredible person. There’s no doubt that I think we would have been just fine but we kind of went our [separate] ways and are different people than what we were then. So, I may seem a little different, a little more difficult.”

The model said that he still considers himself “lucky to have her as a friend in my life and that’s important.”

Cameron met the former beauty pageant queen in 2019 on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Brown ultimately gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt over Cameron in the finale. She and Wyatt, 26, split after he was caught lying about another woman.

The Alabama native asked Cameron out on a date during the live After the Final Rose special in August 2019. He was later spotted leaving her apartment in Los Angeles. However, their romance fizzled out when he moved to New York City and was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid.

The duo reconnected in March shortly after the death of Cameron’s mother. Brown later joined her ex in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, where they quarantined with his friends for a few weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dancing With the Stars alum returned home to Alabama in April.

One month later, Cameron told Us that he and Brown “have a great friendship,” adding, “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy.”

Cameron opened up about his experience on The Bachelorette in the trailer for his new YouTube channel, which dropped on August 11. He said that the most “terrifying thing” he’s ever done was when he “picked out an engagement ring [for Brown].”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi