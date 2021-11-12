On the mend! Tayshia Adams is on the road to recovery after revealing that she was hospitalized earlier this week.

“Hiii- thank you all so much for your loving messages. I’m home & resting up. Sorry for scaring so many of you. Gonna nap & I’ll follow up with y’all soon! Xo,” Adams, 31, captioned a photo of herself via Instagram on Friday, November 12.

The update comes one day after the former Bachelorette shared a video of herself in the hospital, writing, “Welp, I’ve been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day 🤒.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Adams checked herself in on Thursday, November 11, noting, “Details are unknown at this time but it is likely related to her marathon recovery.”

Ahead of her health scare, Adams recently celebrated her participation in the New York City Marathon alongside her fiancé, Zac Clark. The couple, who got engaged during the December 2020 season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, finished the 26.2-mile marathon on Sunday, November 7. They both finished with a time of 4:40:24.

The California native, who was running in support of World Vision, previously reflected on preparing herself for the strenuous athletic event.

“I will admit, training for this has been tough and far from what I imagined, but that’s life, right? All excuses aside I’m still proud of myself for showing up when I could,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Whether it would be running bright n early or late at night, right after getting off an 8 hr flight, in the rain, on a hotel treadmill while traveling for work, or after filming all night long! No matter the condition or situation, I was committed to getting it done however or wherever I could, and because of that I can go into Sunday’s race with pride.”

The reality star noted that although she wasn’t expecting her final result to be “groundbreaking,” the hard work was all about contributing to something bigger.

“It’s been such a special experience sharing this journey with so many of you. YOU are part of the reason that I am motivated and inspired to work harder, keep showing up, and cross that finish line!” she added. “It’s an honor running for team World Vision. Every step, every mile on Sunday, will be a representation of a higher purpose! For every child, life in all its fullness. Thank you for changing the world with me! Xo, Tayshia✨🤍.”