Tayshia Adams: Why Zac Clark and I Aren’t Rushing Into Wedding Planning

Enjoying their love! Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have been engaged since meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020 — but they aren’t rushing when it comes to taking the next step.

“Zac and I are just having a really fun time exploring New York City,” the reality star, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the recent Men Tell All taping. “We’re doing really, really well. We’re happily engaged, but right now, we’re just really — we’re dating!”

The California native noted that the coronavirus pandemic has also forced them to slow the process down. “You kind of, like, put a little cap on a lot of the things people to do,” Adams told Us. “So now we’re really able to have fun. I’m really enjoying life.”

That said, the former phlebotomist admittedly does have baby fever. “I’m obsessed with babies,” she noted at the time.

The New Jersey native, 37, was one of the original contestants on season 16 of the ABC dating show and chose to stay after original Bachelorette Clare Crawley left the show engaged to Dale Moss two weeks into filming. He then had an instant connection with Adams.

Since the show wrapped, the pair have had some ups and downs and spent a few months apart as she stepped in as cohost for Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette, which filmed in New Mexico earlier this year.

“Coming out of [the show], I think we had a strong foundation, and then it’s about, like, digging in together and getting to know each other and understanding each other’s lives,” the addiction specialist told Us in April. “We’re both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we’ve done [that]. So yeah, a couple months after, there was some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it’s all good right now.”

Clark added that he knows there will always be people who criticize their relationship, but he doesn’t let it bother him.

“I know that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, me and her, and then there’s everything else kind of around it. And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it,” he told Us at the time. “But it is solid. And at the end of the day, none of that other stuff really, truly matters. I think you need to be aware and I think you need to acknowledge that it could be difficult … but no, that’s why we have each other to support us through those difficult times or whatever it might be.”

With reporting by Johnni Macke