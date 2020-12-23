Her happy ending? Tayshia Adams completed her journey during part 2 of the season 16 Bachelorette finale.

The episode began with Tayshia kissing Ben and telling him he could attend the rose ceremony after his return. Before the rose ceremony, Tayshia pulled aside Ivan, informing him that religion is a major part of her life and their beliefs did not line up. Therefore, she sent him home. Ivan predicted after his exit that Tayshia would not pick anyone in the end. She then gave roses to Ben and Zac.

Ben met Tayshia’s family first, and although her dad was skeptical after he learned Ben had been eliminated, he decided to give him a chance after getting to know him. Tayshia later revealed she was falling in love with Ben all over again.

Zac won over Tayshia’s family too, but her dad reminded her there was no rush to get engaged. She agreed with her father, who noted that Zac put him at ease about the situation. Zac said that he was “sure” a proposal was the right next step for his relationship with Tayshia.

The next day, Tayshia’s dad warned her about making a mistake because he didn’t want to see her go through the kind of heartache she experienced during her divorce. Their conversation left Tayshia overwhelmed and confused.

After her conversation with her dad, Tayshia struggled through her final date with Zac as her fear of getting married again grew. Tayshia shared her worries with Zac, and he reassured her that he was not going anywhere. She ended the date feeling confident about their connection.

Ben, for his part, was ready to propose, but Tayshia knew after her date with Zac that her heart was with him. She broke up with Ben, noting that she truly wanted to give their relationship another chance but felt they missed out on too much time. Ben told Tayshia he was happy for her, though he was still in love with her.

Tayshia later gushed that Zac was her person and questioned whether she had ever really been in love before him. Zac proposed to Tayshia, and she said yes.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” she said. “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Zac then returned her enthusiasm. “The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” he said. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

“You’re mine,” Tayshia exclaimed before presenting Zac with her final rose. The happy couple then left in the taxi from his hometown date.

